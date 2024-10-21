Kolisi and Plumtree embark on a new journey with Sharks

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s first term at the Sharks began and ended shortly before John Plumtree returned to the Durban club, but player and coach are both back in black and keen to get to know each other. Plumtree was negotiating with the Sharks for a second term as head coach when the Bok captain’s deal with Racing 92 went belly up. Kolisi found the grass was not greener in France and returned to Durban.

Plumtree and Kolisi had their first coach-player introductions last week ahead of the Sharks' home victory over the Glasgow Warriors. Plumtree made Eben Etzebeth the captain for the game, and this was no insult to Kolisi. It was simply that Plumtree and Kolisi are still getting to know each other, and the humble Kolisi would not have been the least affronted that the captaincy armband did not go to him. The Sharks won the game 28-24, and this week host Munster in an enormous crunch game. It is also the final time the Sharks will have their Boks players until December, post the November tour to the UK.

Plumtree said that the team put together a highlights reel of Kolisi playing for the Sharks to make him feel welcome last week. “Siya has loved being back at the Sharks,” the coach said. “He is a pleasure to have around. He keeps everyone on edge. He has similar characteristics to Eben and Bongi Mbonambi, and he’s got such a pleasant nature.

“I am looking forward to knowing him better. He is just a fun guy to have around. He is really comfortable around the boys, and he mixes with all the cultures, and it is such a pleasure to watch.” Plumtree admitted that it was a gamble for him to bring back ten Springboks for the Glasgow game, but he had to do it because his tour squad was fatigued. The Springboks had two training sessions before they hoisted Glasgow following a heavy away loss to Glasgow. “It had been a pretty nerve-wracking week with our first training session on Wednesday,” the coach said.

“The Boks were a bit rusty after three weeks off, and at the same time, we wanted to give some of the guys who were on tour a break. We just tried to bring everyone together and get the balance right. “The Boks should already perform much better this week against Munster, which will enable us to dish out good play for longer periods.” The Sharks seemed on goal to substantially outscore Glasgow, but in the last few minutes, the Scots salvaged two long points thanks to two late tries.