KZN cricketers and administrators shine at CSA Awards

Durban – The KZN Cricket Union is celebrating the eight significant awards won by their representatives at this past weekend’s Cricket South Africa Awards ceremony, with Grant Roelofsen bagging two awards, Dave Miller scoring one, young Nkululeko Mlaba and Shabnim Ismail winning one each, newcomer Ruan de Swardt with two and Mercia Baatjies was named KFC Mini Cricket Coordinator of the year along with her counterpart from Easterns. Hollywoodbets Dolphins wicket-keeper batsman Grant Roelofsen has been the stand-out player for the Durban side this past season where he ended the Momentum One Day Cup as the competition's top run scorer and also shone brightly in their 4-Day Domestic Series campaign. Roelofsen walked away with the Momentum One Day Cup Player of the Year and the prestigious Domestic Players’ Player of the Year Award for his consistent performances for the Dolphins throughout the season. “To be acknowledged by my peers is hugely rewarding and satisfying,” Roelofsen said. “For them to give me this award is incredible and it justifies all the hard work that I have done behind the scenes. “For my fellow cricketers to see that all the hard work paid off and I relayed it onto the field was a huge highlight for me.”

After such a strong break-out season Roelofsen is determined to reach for higher honours, however the youngster is going to be patient in making sure that he eventually achieves his goals.

“I wouldn’t say there is any unnecessary pressure at the moment, it’s healthy to have that pressure and I want to be on the world stage playing against the best in the world.

“But that’s all in due time and there is a process that needs to be followed.

“I’ve learnt a lot of patience over the last few seasons and I know that I have to just keep performing well and knocking the door down,” he commented.

Dolphins star David Miller was also a winner when he took home SA Fans’ Player of the Year.

It was a strong showing too from the Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal Women’s team members who bagged two awards over the weekend.

Nonkululeko Mlaba won the International Women’s Newcomer of the Year award while seamer Shabnim Ismail won the Momentum Proteas T20 Cricketer of the Year award.

President of the KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union Ben Dladla says he is proud of how the players and administrators from the KZN Cricket Union have performed.

“We at KZN Cricket are very proud of the achievements of our players and administrators at these national awards,” Dladla said. “We are happy that they continue to fly the flag of KZNCU high and their achievements are evidence that their hard work is paying off.”

Dladla highlighted the importance of Mlaba’s award and how it is further proof that grass root structures in the province are reaping rewards.

“To see one of our young female cricketers being given a prestigious award is hugely encouraging and means the development programme and pipeline in KZN is producing results.”

CEO of KZN Heinrich Strydom was appreciative of all the effort that has gone into the union from both a playing and administrative perspective.

"These awards are a result of all the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes by the players, coaches and administrative staff.

"I just want to thank the coaches and staff for all their hard work and it shows that as a union was are heading in the right direction."

Recent signing for the Dolphins Ruan de Swardt was another big winner over the weekend. The all-rounder picked up CSA Student Cricketer of the year and he also scooped CSA Provincial One-day Cricketer of the year.

The Mercury