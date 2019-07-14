Ashley Smith Rantso Mokopan claimed medals during the 3000m Steeplechase Picture: USSA Facebook page
Ashley Smith Rantso Mokopan claimed medals during the 3000m Steeplechase Picture: USSA Facebook page
Tayla Lovemore (middle) with her first gold medal Picture: USSA Facebook page
Tayla Lovemore (middle) with her first gold medal Picture: USSA Facebook page
Tatjana Schoenmaker who broke her own Africa record in the semi finals of the 100m breast-stroke at the World Student Games Picture: USSA Facebook page
Tatjana Schoenmaker who broke her own Africa record in the semi finals of the 100m breast-stroke at the World Student Games Picture: USSA Facebook page
Zane Waddell Picture: USSA Facebook page
Zane Waddell Picture: USSA Facebook page
Durban - Several students taking part in the World Student Games in Napoli, Italy, are doing SA proud. 

Ranto Mokopane and Ashley Smith took second and third place in the 3000m steeplechase.

USSA communications officer, Vusi Zwane, said Team South Africa has claimed gold at the Games in what was a scintillating swimming performance by Taylor Lovemore, who won gold in the women’s 50m butterfly, in her debut Universiade.

Posting on the USSA website, Zwane said With Team South Africa’s goal set at 8 medals for this year’s competition, the athletes are on their way to racking up medals and possibly surpassing the target. 


