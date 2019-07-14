Durban - Several students taking part in the World Student Games in Napoli, Italy, are doing SA proud.

Ranto Mokopane and Ashley Smith took second and third place in the 3000m steeplechase.





USSA communications officer, Vusi Zwane, said Team South Africa has claimed gold at the Games in what was a scintillating swimming performance by Taylor Lovemore, who won gold in the women’s 50m butterfly, in her debut Universiade.



