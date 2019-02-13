Previous Miles4Hope participants - Nigel Dohne, Ryan Dohne and Kyle Dohne Picture: Supplied

Durban - The Sunflower Fund in KZN is appealing to all interested sportsmen and women who will be taking on the Dusi Canoe Marathon, Comrades Marathon or Amashova Durban Classic Race in 2019, to consider championing their worthy cause by participating in their 2019 Miles4Hope fundraising and awareness campaign. Sportsmen and women are deeply empathetic to the plight of those with life-threatening blood disorders as they appreciate the fact that they can enjoy the outdoor sport. ‘Leukaemia patients often spend weeks or months in isolation wards and sport is not an option for them,’ says Allison Ekstrand, PR & Events Specialist for The Sunflower Fund DBN.

Miles4Hope participants are equipped with the tools to effectively assist them in approaching their personal and work databases to sponsor them financially per mile or kilometre covered with no contribution being too small. All funds raised from the event will enable The Sunflower Fund to create awareness and education about blood stem cell donation, recruit more blood stem cell donors, grow the patient support fund and maintain a registry of committed donors. This, in turn, means greater hope of life for patients who are diagnosed with life-threatening blood diseases and who are in need of a blood stem cell transplant from a matching unrelated donor.

Any person or club interested in joining the Miles4Hope 2019 campaign may contact Tanith King on 031 2661148 or email [email protected]

For more information on The Sunflower Fund or how to become a blood stem cell donor, please visit www.sunflowerfund.org.za or contact toll-free 0800 12 10 82.

The Mercury