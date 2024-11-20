No cushy ride for Hendrikse brothers, says Rassie

Mike Greenaway Rassie Erasmus says that sentiment had nothing to do with his selection of brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse as his half-back pairing for Wales on Saturday.

“It is nice that it has worked out this way but this is not about a warm, fuzzy, family feeling but about seeing how they perform as a combination as we continue to build our depth,” the coach said. “It has just worked out that as individuals they are getting a deserved chance at the same time and hopefully it goes well,” Erasmus said. “We have been chopping and changing at nine and 10 all year. We could have played Cobus Reinach or Morne van den Berg — so many guys have played for us this year, but fortunately, it has worked out for the brothers. But the bottom line is about how well they play.”

Jordan Hendrikse. | EPA Erasmus’s selection gives opportunities to front-rowers Gerhard Steenekamp and Johan Grobbelaar, lock Jean Kleyn and on the bench, loose forward Cameron Hanekom will make his debut but otherwise the match-23 is packed with the best South African can offer. Besides the Hendrikses, the starting backline is the same as the one that played England. Erasmus was asked why he continues to pick players well over 30. “You can’t plan everything around a World Cup. If a guy’s age is now 33 or 34 and he wants to end his international career in 2026, you can’t take that away from him because he will be too old in 2027.