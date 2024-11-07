Parkhill and Amanzimtoti triumph at Berea Novice Pairs championship

Cheryl Waterman Spectators who gathered around the green at Berea Bowling Club last weekend enjoyed a remarkable showcase of lawn bowls, capturing the true spirit of the game.

The exciting play from the novice competitors and their adherence to the etiquette that defines this timeless sport echoed the values of lawn bowls. Complemented by Berea BC’s warm hospitality, the weekend left a lasting impression, promising to be a memorable highlight in local bowling conversations for weeks to come. Saturday’s ladies’ quarter-finals saw three teams from Westville Country Club advance to Sunday’s semi-finals – a notable achievement for any club.

Their recipe must surely be the novice coaching sessions hosted by head coach, Lyn Garrett, every Monday and Friday. They joined Amanzimtoti’s Marie Kachelhoffer and Jenny Rossouw, who faced Delia North and Mari Clark (WCC) in the first semi-final. The second semi featured WCC’s Liza Allan and Linda Haynes squaring off against club mates Delia Lloyd and Debbie Vliet.

Although both WCC teams held the lead at different points, Lloyd and Vliet rallied in the 14th end, picking up seven shots across three ends to clinch an 18-14 victory and secure a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Kachelhoffer and Rossouw won a nail-biting match against North and Clark by just one shot, to advance to the final. The final was a thrilling battle. The Amanzimtoti team held a 9-5 lead after 10 ends, but the WCC ladies levelled the score with a four-shot pick-up and edged ahead by one on the next end.

In a tense 13th end, Amanzimtoti pulled level again. WCC seemed poised for victory with a 13-10 lead after the 14th end, but Kachelhoffer and Rossouw rallied, scoring seven shots in three ends. Despite a valiant last end effort from the WCC team, Amanzimtoti claimed the Berea Novice Pairs championship for 2024 by three shots, marking a memorable triumph for Kachelhoffer and Rossouw. North and Clark won the playoff for third spot.

In the men’s semi-finals, Firwood’s Colin Larkin and 16-year-old Tye Smit delivered a commanding 26-9 victory over Berea’s Roy McCauley and Stephen Ertekes, while Parkhill’s Siya Mkhize and Thubelihle Mwandla sailed to the final with a 25-14 win over Durban Collegians’ Norman Salveson and Kevin Boyd. In the early ends of the final between Firwood and Parkhill a close contest developed, with Firwood holding a slim 10-8 lead by the ninth end. However, a decisive five-shot gain allowed Parkhill to seize control.

Showcasing Mkhize and Mwandla’s synergy, honed through regular practice together, they surged ahead, eventually claiming the title with a well-earned 23-14 victory which solidifies their status as a formidable duo. McCauley and Ertekes were placed third. In a post-game interview, the four beaming champions thanked Berea BC and their competitors for a challenging tournament.