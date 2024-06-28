Pirates and City lead early PSL transfer market activity

WHILE most of the Premiership clubs have yet to show their hand, Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates have declared their signings ahead of the official opening of the PSL transfer window on July 1. On Thursday morning, City’s post on the social media platform X declared: “Cape Town City have added winger Kayden Francis to their squad for the 2024/25 season after the 21-year-old signed a four-year contract following his move from Chippa United.”

At the same time, Pirates alerted their fans to the retention of their midfield strongman Miguel Timm, 32, via a media statement, which read: “Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Miguel Timm has signed a new deal. “The 32-year-old midfielder’s current contract was due to expire at the end of the month, but he has now put pen to paper to extend his stay at the club, keeping him on board the Bucs’ ship for the 2024/25 campaign, including an option for an additional season. “Since he arrived in 2022, Timm has established himself as a key cog of the Pirates team and has 63 caps – winning four cups.

“Everyone at Orlando Pirates is delighted with the news and we wish Timm the best for the coming season.” Tim has been the heart of the team’s midfield and, at times, dominated like a boss. He has been a fan favourite and Buccaneers faithful will be pleased that he will remain part of coach Jose Riveiro’s squad that bagged two knockout trophies last season. One of his assets is that he brings calmness to the midfield, He is capable of dictating the pace of the game.

City may bring the best out of Francis, who was a regular in the Chippa team in the second half of last season. Three seasons ago he made his debut as a 17-year-old and since then he was rated as one of the most talented midfielders in the domestic arena. Although he cemented his place in the Chippa side, he has not fulfilled the promise that he showed earlier in his career. That could change under coach Eric Tinkler. City’s fans will catch a glimpse of him next Thursday when the ‘Citizens’ play a friendly against touring German third division outfit SV Wehen Wiesbaden in Green Point.

It does seem most clubs are waiting for Monday, July 1, to share recruitment details. However, most of Mzansi’s attention is focused on Kaizer Chiefs, who remain tight-lipped about player movement and staff appointments. For now, their supporters around the country will have to do with a diet of speculation and rumours. Many reports have named Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi as the new coach. Nabi’s team, FAR Rabat, has reached this weekend’s final of the Throne Cup in Morocco. Once his duties are completed in Morocco, he’s expected to join Chiefs and then the worst-kept secret will be revealed. According to a social media post by Micky Jnr, a well-known African football journalist, Chiefs will be setting off on a tour to Turkey on July 4 for their pre-season campaign.