Playing at No 8 will free up Siya Kolisi’s running game for Sharks, says John Plumtree

SPRINGBOK captain Siya Kolisi has been in the news off the field this week, and while the Sharks will support him should he ask for help, it is how he plays tomorrow against Munster that is a big talking point. Kolisi is being trialled in the new position of No 8 as coach John Plumtree searches for his best loose forward combination.

Plumtree, a Sharks flank in his day, feels that a change could not only be the best for the team, but allow the 33-year-old an opportunity to better showcase his skills. “Siya is fine and is looking forward to the weekend,” Plumtree said yesterday after naming his team for the United Rugby Championship clash in Durban tomorrow (4pm kick-off). “He has trained well and he is looking forward to playing at No 8 for the first time since his early days at the Stormers.

“His personal business has nothing to do with us,” the coach said about the news release from Kolisi and his wife Rachel that they are to split. Plumtree added: “We have many players who occasionally need help with their personal lives, and when they come to us, we go deep into it to help them. “It is a sensitive thing with Siya, and it is best that we stay out of it – but we are here for him (if he needs us).”

Sharks marketing manager Novashni Chetty added: “As a brand, we prioritise mental health, and that goes for all staff members at the Sharks, not just players. But we make no comments on players’ personal lives.” Going back to the rugby, Plumtree has once more picked youngster Jordan Hendrikse at flyhalf, ahead of last season’s ‘discovery’, Siya Masuku. “I was very happy with how Jordan played last week against Glasgow. He is very good in contact. He cleaned rucks nicely, kicked well, and controlled the game well. It was his first time in the position for us, and he got a pass mark.”

In revisiting the loose trio situation, Plumtree said that he wants to see James Venter, Vincent Tshituka and Kolisi start in the same combination.

“I think there is a lot of potential there. They are three big, physical loose forwards. I think playing at No 8 will free up Siya’s running game and let him use his excellent off-loading skills,” he said. “And often No 8s get more opportunities to poach because they can be the second arrival at tackle. “I’m very interested to see how these three go. We also have Manu Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi playing well – they both stepped up last week – so there is nice pressure and competition building in that loose-forward area.”

This big game against the 2023 champions from Munster will be the last time the Sharks will be at full strength for some time as the Boks go on tour next month. “Munster are going to be very tough. They came on tour and lost their first game (to the Stormers), and they will want a response,” Plumtree said. “It will be very physical and tough upfront. They play a lot of rugby, so we will have to defend well for long periods at a time.

“We will be better for having played together with the Boks last week. “We are expecting a good performance: we want to play well at home in front of a big crowd.

It’s going to be a lekker JOL 🤙



Get your tickets now on https://t.co/ZfYk916qw8 or The Sharks Ticket Office.@Vodacom #URC #SHAvMUN pic.twitter.com/PneMPqb902 — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) October 24, 2024 “The challenge is significant, and that excites us. Hopefully, you will see a very good Sharks performance.” Sharks Team