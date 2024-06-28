Proteas Women to Test their red-ball expertise

The Proteas Women team in Chennai, India, just like many fans back home in South Africa, woke up early on Thursday to watch the men’s team create history and progress to their first-ever World Cup final in Tarouba in Trinidad. Captain Laura Wolvaardt said it was amazing to watch the men’s team progress to the final in spectacular fashion on Thursday, and added that they will also do the same to watch them play in the final tomorrow.

“Most of us woke up early to watch the game,” Wolvaardt told the media yesterday. “We woke up early to watch them chase 56, which was crazy. But it was amazing to watch and absolutely incredible to be over there and we’re definitely going to be watching that final and cheering them on.” Wolvaardt and her troops have an assignment of their own in Chennai today. They play India Women in a Once-off Four-day Test at Chepauk Stadium.

Having been whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series last week, Wolvaardt is wary they might be experiencing another disappointing loss over the next four days. Her concerns stem from their lack of red ball experience as they do not play the format as often as they need to, both internationally and domestically. The 25-year-old called for immediate interference and an introduction of the longer-format of the game at domestic level in order to give themselves a better chance to win at Test level.

This comes after the side was handed a humbling innings and 284-run defeat by Australia Women earlier this year. “I’m hoping that it is a conversation higher up (introducing red ball cricket at domestic level). If we want to give ourselves the best chance to win these games internationally, we have to do some sort of preparation at a domestic level,” she said. “Coming straight to an international Test match is tough with no red ball experience in the squad besides the two other Tests that most of us have played so far.