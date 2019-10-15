Colin Wilson and Nicholas Oldert powered to first in the men's 55-59 age category K2 race ICF Canoe Marathon Masters World Championships in Shaoxing, China on Tuesday. Picture: Caroline J Cooper/ Facebook

Durban - The South African Masters canoe marathon team added another five K2 medals to their ten medal K1 opening day haul, on day two of the Masters Cup that precedes the start of the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Shaoxing on Tuesday. Following up the return of four gold medals, four silvers and two bronzes in the singles races, Team SA’s age-group paddlers extended their medal tally to fifteen, and in the process inspiring the rest of their senior, Under 23 and junior team mates waiting to start competition later in the week.

In the 45-49 age category Luke Symonds and Ernest van Riet combined to take home the gold medal. It was one of two golds as Colin Wilson and day one gold medallist Nick Oldert picked up the gold in the men’s 55-59 age category.

There was one solitary silver medal for Team South Africa on Tuesday, that came from Matt Ballenden and Graham Neate in the men’s 45-49 age category race.

The team bagged two bronze medals through Alex Roberts and Loveday Zondi in the sub-vets 35-39 age group and the two Gustav’s, Gustav Radloff and Gustav Smook in the men’s 50-54 age discrepancy.