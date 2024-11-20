Sharks fans snapping up tickets for Stormers derby

As the Springboks close in on a clean sweep of the northern hemisphere, Sharks fans are switching one eye to the blockbuster United Rugby Championship derby between their team and the Stormers, in Durban on November 30.

Reports from Hollywoodbets Kings Park suggest the fixture could be one of the best-attended at the stadium for some time. Ticket sales have been booming, and for the first time in many moons, the upper tier of the Shark Tank will be opened because the lower tier has sold out.

That means more than 20 000 tickets have already been sold and next week, sales will escalate.

The big question for Sharks coach John Plumtree will be how many of his large contingent of Springboks will be available for the match. The Sharks have the biggest representation of locally-based players in the Springbok squad. Rassie Erasmus’s selection for this week’s game against Wales will impact who becomes available to Plumtree.