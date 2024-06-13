Siya Masuku or Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as Springbok flyhalf against Wales?

Comment by Mike Greenaway The year 2023 ended with Handré Pollard firmly entrenched as the Springboks’ first-choice flyhalf, but the competition is hotting up as to who the No1 back-up will be.

We will get more of a clue when Rassie Erasmus announces his team to play Wales next week. Erasmus is also set to address the media in Pretoria today, where the Boks are currently busy with a training camp. And while Manie Libbok is currently heading the pack of contenders, newcomers are snapping at his heels.

And I don’t think it is a case of the Bok coach looking at a long-term replacement just yet. Pollard turned 30 a few months ago, and will be 33 at the next World Cup – that is hardly aged, considering Jonny Sexton ran Ireland’s show in France at 37. The World Cup began with Libbok as the Springbok flyhalf general, and this might have been the case even if Pollard had not missed the initial squad selection because of injury.

Libbok had been playing superbly for the Stormers and the Springboks, but late in the World Cup, his Achilles heel – his goal-kicking – saw him dropped for Pollard. The latter had joined the squad as a replacement for the injured Malcolm Marx relatively early in the tournament, but the only match he started was the final.

A special day for these gents 🥳#Springboks #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/7PqL7Hu8ZL — Springboks (@Springboks) June 10, 2024 That was after Libbok had been pulled off in the semi-final against England after just 30 minutes. Iceman Pollard showed massive big-match temperament to kick the Boks to victory in that game, while in the final, he kicked all of the South Africa’s 12 points against the All Blacks.

He never missed a kick at the World Cup, nailing all 13 of his attempts at posts. Libbok’s kicking frailties recently returned to haunt him in the Stormers’ quarter-final loss to Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship last weekend. Pollard cannot be selected for next week’s trip to Twickenham, but he surely will start in the first Test against Ireland on July 6.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have unearthed a diamond in Siya Masuku. Erasmus has also picked Jordan Hendrikse in his 35-man squad, along with the multi-skilled Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. You would think that with the Boks having just two experienced international flyhalves in Pollard and Libbok, the latter will be kept in cotton wool in Pretoria and the Boks will have a brand new No 10 in action against Wales.

Quiz time! What do these 12 players have in common? 😉#Springboks #StrongerTogether



📸 Gallo Images pic.twitter.com/A8D4okC4lL — Springboks (@Springboks) June 12, 2024 If Libbok got injured against the Welsh in London, that would leave Erasmus with Pollard and an uncapped back-up on the bench against Ireland.

Masuku is the man for the job at Twickenham, because he has form and momentum on his side. He took over from Curwin Bosch at the Sharks for the match against Ulster in March, and has played non-stop ever since, and has grown in confidence with each outing, culminating in a fine all-round performance in the Challenge Cup final. Masuku is in the groove, and that puts him ahead of arguably the most talented back in the country, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has suffered an injury-plagued season and has had little game time, especially at flyhalf.

Towards the back end of the Lions’ URC campaign, Hendrikse made a strong comeback from a long-term injury, and he was consistently good both at flyhalf and inside centre. My money is on Masuku to start against Wales, while his scrumhalf partner could well be another uncapped man, in Morné van den Berg. But who plays against Wales depends on whether Erasmus goes for a selection policy of protecting his best assets ahead of Ireland’s visit and sends in the back-up boys, or plays some of his seniors.