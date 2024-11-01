Springboks aren’t just a bunch of bullies who want to bulldoze their way through life, Rassie Erasmus tells UK media

SPRINGBOK supporters can rest assured that the genius of Rassie Erasmus will never be used by another international team. The Springboks are on the Channel Island of Jersey preparing for their end-of-year tour.

Yesterday, Erasmus was on a charm offensive with a host of English media invited to talk to the coach because, in his own words, “We want people outside of South Africa to understand that we are not bullies”. Erasmus explained to the local media that he does what he does because of his love for South Africa, and as much as he enjoyed his time coaching the Irish side Munster (2016-2017), when he is finished at the Springboks, he will not coach against them. In an interview with the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Erasmus was put on the spot about coaching another international side.

“No, no, no… If you don’t know the culture of a team and their heartbeat, you don't understand why they are playing and how their fans are,” he told the BBC podcast. “I did consider it once, and I loved my time at Munster as it was much like Bloemfontein, where I started in rugby and whose people I love. But I wouldn’t know what makes another country tick,” the 51-year-old said. “My sister has lived in Reading (in England) for 24 years, she is a social worker there. She sings God Save the King, she is all for it, but she still supports the Boks. South Africans are passionate about their country.”

The Boks are in the UK to play Scotland, England and Wales on a tour that is an important step on the road to the next World Cup, in Australia in 2027. Erasmus was asked what drives him to attempt a three-peat of titles. “That pat on the back for winning the World Cup is nice and you enjoy it, but it is more for South Africans – it is about seeing the gratitude on people’s faces. “It is about doing your best to make a difference in the lives of South Africans, and I am not sure there are any other countries where there is such a strong connection between a national sports team and the people.”

Erasmus hinted that another reason is the thrill of victory, which can be addictive. “Winning those close World Cup games... That feeling you can’t buy,” he laughed.

“Those games are pressure and nerves, pressure and nerves. and you hope you have enough to win. I have been on the other (losing) side and it hurts, but when you win, it is something else! “At the 2023 World Cup, it was a big thing when Malcolm (Marx) was injured," Erasmus continued.

“Handré (Pollard) joined us, and decisions had to be made about flyhalf,” Erasmus continued. “If I think about the one-pointers and the role Handré played, you can’t imagine the pressure that was on him. “I have known Handré since he was 18, and when I left him out of the (initial) squad, I could see he was pissed off with me. He did not see it coming.

“After the one training session, I said to Handré, ‘You are hobbling and we are announcing the team in two days. You can’t go’. “Then we flew him in. We pulled Manie (Libbok) off after 30 minutes against England and put Handré on. We got a scrum penalty and the instruction is to go for posts.

“I’m sure Handré was thinking, ‘The coach did not pick me, now he wants me to save the situation’. Then he kicks them all! So, respect to him.” Erasmus will be remembered as one of the game’s greatest coaches, but he also has a reputation for rattling rugby’s hierarchy with his sometimes bizarre comments on social media.

He says he wants to change the world’s perception of the Springboks. “We aren't just a bunch of bullies who want to bulldoze their way through life,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Springboks (@bokrugby) “Sometimes the players get tagged for what the coach said in the newspaper, and that is not fair.