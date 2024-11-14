Stella Park triumph at Bluff Ladies bowls tournament

By Cheryl Waterman With a history of over 30 years, the Bluff Bowling Club’s exclusive ladies only tournament remains a much-appreciated annual tradition, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and competitive play.

Last weekend, this popular event took centre stage, drawing in participants from across the district to share in a time-honoured display of skill and friendship. As if on cue, the tournament’s familiar companion, rain, made its presence felt. The skies opened up a few ends into the final game, soaking players but leaving spirits undampened.

Undeterred by the downpour, the ladies completed their games and retreated to the warmth and comfort of the clubhouse for the prize-giving ceremony. The big winners of this year’s competition were the formidable foursome from Stella Park Bowling Club, who walked away with the R4 000 first prize. Skip Bev van der Westhuizen, leading the team of Breggie O’Callaghan, Sheila Moodley and Ranji Procter, described the win as particularly meaningful.

“It was our first time playing together as a fours combination and my return to the green after a year’s break due to business commitments,” said Van der Westhuizen. “The format – with two points for a game win and a point for every end won – kept us on our toes. We knew that a win in every end, even by a single shot, was crucial.” Buoyed by their success, she confirmed that the team plans to return in 2025 and she urged more ladies to join in for the friendly fellowship the tournament provides.

Close on their heels were the determined bowlers from Queensburgh Bowling Club, led by skip Reinette Mandich with teammates Yvonne Withers, Deidre Trembling and Anna-Marie van Blerk. Mandich expressed pleasant surprise at their second-place finish. “When we arrived and saw the big district names mingling in the registration area, we decided to just go out there and enjoy ourselves,” she shared.

“Winning end after end was a delight and the result was more than we could have hoped for.” Mandich also praised the organisers at Bluff BC for their exceptional hospitality and emphasised that it’s the warm welcome that keeps teams coming back year after year. Third place went to an impressive collaboration of players from Gillitts, La Domaine and Hillary Bowling Clubs.

Among the noteworthy participants was Hillary BC’s district skip, Bridget White, who displayed true sportsmanship by leading a team that included two novice bowlers from Bluff BC. This gesture embodied the spirit of mentorship, encouraging newcomers to gain valuable experience and confidence through competitive play alongside, and against, seasoned bowlers. The Bluff Bowling Club’s ladies-only competition continues to be a highlight on the bowling calendar – a weekend where rain, smiles and sportsmanship intermingle, celebrating the enduring legacy of women’s participation in the sport.