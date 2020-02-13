Recent good rains along the route has meant that paddlers can expect a good water release from Inanda Dam for day three of the 2020 Dusi Canoe Marathon from February 27-29. Picture: Anthony Grote/ Gameplan Media

Durban - As the summer rains continue to bring welcome relief to many parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the 2020 Dusi Canoe Marathon will benefit from the higher water table as Umgeni Water has reassured the race of good water in the Msundusi and Mngeni Rivers for the iconic event from February 27-29. KZN Canoe Union’s Water Liaison Officer, Kevin Trodd, said the two important catchment dams that feed water into the Msundusi and Mngeni Rivers, Henley Dam and Inanda Dam, are both at good levels following a steady summer rainfall which suggests good water releases.

“The release from Henley Dam has already been confirmed which will give day one and two good levels. There is an important Joint Operations Committee meeting at Umgeni Water at the end of this week that we will be present at where we will push for a release from Nagle Dam along with our release from Inanda Dam. Inanda Dam is ten percent up on this time last year so we are confident that we will be able to get more of a release from them," he said.

Inanda Dam and Nagle Dam are both important feeders to the city of Durban but with the level being higher than previous years an increase in the release from Inanda is possible.

“We will receive at least ten Cumecs from Inanda which is the same amount as we received last year and that was more than enough for paddlers when they paddled around Burma. There are also important tributaries like the Molweni River and the Umzinyathi River that add to the flow and last year when paddlers got to Mango Rapid the level was around 14 Cumecs so they can expect at least the same this year," Trodd said.