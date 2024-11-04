The Tanks' dual-prop skills set to transform 'Bomb Squad’

THOMAS “The Tank” Du Toit is poised to become an integral member of the Springboks’ famed Bomb Squad because of his ability to play loosehead and tighthead prop with equal comfort.

The 29-year-old has mostly been a fringe player for the Boks since his debut in 2018, but with several incumbent front rankers now well over 30 — Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe — Du Toit is primed for a climb up the ladder as Rassie Erasmus plans for 2027 and the World Cup in Australia. Du Toit left the Sharks at the beginning of 2023 and has entrenched himself as a crowd favourite at Bath, the west country English side that is prospering in the Premiership after a few bad seasons.

Du Toit, speaking from Jersey ahead of this week’s match against Scotland, said: “Ultimately, we are here as individuals and players to serve the greater good which is the Springbok team.

“Whatever capacity, way, shape or form I can do that, that’s going to be my role, whether it’s playing or a supporting role. I’m very happy to do either one.”