Durban - At the end of last year, Toto Thimba Jnr. was very clear on the biggest goal he had for 2020. “I want to win the SA Open”. The South African took a big step towards achieving this goal as he came through Thursday’s first round of the South African Open hosted by the City of Joburg just two shots off the lead.
Thimba Jnr. opened with a seven-under-par 64 on Randpark’s Bushwillow course, putting him well within reach of leader Johannes Veerman of America who signed for a sublime nine-under 62 on Bushwillow.
Veerman is one stroke clear of the field, with Italian Nino Bertasio and South Africa’s JC Ritchie his nearest challengers.
Branden Grace came through day one with a 64 on the Firethorn course, which was the day’s best on this layout.
Defending champion Louis Oosthuizen opened with a solid 65 on Bushwillow. “It was decent. I drove it nicely. There were a few putts where I didn’t quite get the lines right, but I’m rolling it nicely. I would’ve taken six under for my first round so I’m happy,” said Oosthuizen.