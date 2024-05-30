Thubelihle Mwandla, Natalie Botha crowned Port Natal Bowls district singles champions

CHERYL WATERMAN Last Sunday proved to be a day of excitement and intense competition at Hillary Bowling Club, as Port Natal Bowls crowned four new district champions.

The event was a spectacular showcase of skill and sportsmanship, drawing a large crowd of enthusiastic spectators. In the semi-finals of the men’s Under-60 singles championship, Tyrone Leemans from Hillary faced Jarred Bauristhene, the 2023 champion from Stella Park, and Thubelihle Mwandla from Parkhill squared off against Chad Wilson from Durban Wanderers. As confirmation of the current development of the sport, novices Leemans and Mwandla advanced to the final with scores of 21-18 and 21-10 respectively.

The final was a gripping contest, with Mwandla dominating the early stages and building a 10-0 lead after the fifth end. However, Leemans staged a remarkable comeback, narrowing the gap to 10-7 in just two ends. As the match progressed, both bowlers displayed strategic prowess, striving to reach the 21 shots needed for victory.

Going into the 20th end, the score was 19-18 in Mwandla’s favour. Demonstrating the precision of a seasoned champion, Mwandla drew two shots to secure his first Port Natal singles title with a 21-18 win. In the bronze medal play-off, Bauristhene defeated Wilson with a matching score of 21-18. Thubelihle Mwandla (left), the 2024 PNB Under-60 singles champion, with Steve Kelf, president of Port Natal Bowls. Photo: Supplied The women’s Under-60 semi-finals saw Natalie Botha from Stella Park compete against Amanzimtoti’s Rene de Jager, while Reinette Mandich from Queensburgh faced Debbie de Kock from Mount Edgecombe.

Botha and Mandich emerged victorious with scores of 21-15 and 21-17 respectively. In the final, 2024 PNB Open singles champion Botha showcased her superb current form and defeated a valiant Mandich 21-12 to claim another PNB title. Natalie Botha, the 2024 PNB Under-60 Singles champion, with Steve Kelf, president of Port Natal Bowls. Photo: Supplied The bronze medal game saw De Kock triumph over De Jager with a commanding win.

Barney Walker from Parkhill and Kim Hawkins from Queensburgh earned their places in the final of the men’s veteran championship after defeating Alec Nel from Amanzimtoti and Colin Best from Parkhill in the semi-finals. The final was a closely contested marathon, with Hawkins leading 14-12 after the 19th end. Hawkins’ determination was rewarded with his first Port Natal singles title when he claimed seven shots over the next five ends, finishing with a 21-15 win.

Kim Hawkins (right), the 2024 PNB Veteran singles champion, with Steve Kelf, president of Port Natal Bowls. Photo: Supplied Colin Best added to Parkhill’s booty by securing the bronze medal. Queensburgh’s supporters had more to cheer about, with Lorinne Hawkins competing in the women’s veterans semi-finals against Lorna Drake from Durban Collegians, while Linda Didlick from Hillary faced Gail Jennings from Westville CC. Both semi-final matches were nail-biters, with Hawkins and Didlick each winning by a single shot.