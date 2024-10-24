Top Springboks aiding growth of young Sharks, says John Plumtree

Coach John Plumtree says the future of the Sharks can be reflected in glimpses of slick interaction between superstars such as Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi and rising talents Jurenzo Julius and Ethan Hooker. The Durbanites bounced back from a lacklustre United Rugby Championship tour of Europe last week by beating defending champions Glasgow 28-24, and for Plumtree, there was a snapshot of the future in the mix of players that won the day.

“When you have your next crop of players rubbing shoulders with famous Springboks, and the result is an excellent passage of play, you know you are on the right track,” Plumtree said ahead of Saturday’s home game against Munster (4pm kick-off). Plumtree is not shy about cramming his Boks into the fortnight-long window before they return to international duty for the November Springbok tour. After Saturday, he won’t see his Bok stars until the new year, but he understands that every week that Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche and others are in camp, his greater squad is being enriched.

“You want your stars to influence the up-and-comers, and we have had many examples of that over the last months,” Plumtree said.

“That's the bonus of having those experienced players – they help the younger players learn quickly, and they have more confidence from being around them as well.” With the Boks back, the Sharks went from a humiliating defeat to Benetton to beating the reigning champions, but Plumtree is too old and wise to get carried away with a win or loss. “I don’t let a weekend performance define what we are trying to do, nor do I let a weekend performance define my coaching career,” Plumtree said.

“You have to find a balance and understand the highs and lows because if you get too high, the low can be too low. “You will probably find me when we win, I will have a couple of beers, and when we lose, I will have a couple of beers... It’s part of the job, and I don’t let it affect my night of sleep.”

Working hard 🚧@vodacom #URC #SHAvMUN pic.twitter.com/sD5LAQXLOY — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) October 22, 2024 Plumtree and the Sharks went from finishing 13th in the URC last season to winning the Challenge Cup, and have since added a Currie Cup. But their start to the URC has not been easy this time around.

”The reality of a long season is that you are going to have a fresh group of players and players not so fresh. What was key for me before last week’s game against Glasgow was getting the balance right,“ Plumtree said. “The team that was selected is on paper, but what matters is how the team comes together to play well. "We had a short time to prepare, and we relied on the combinations probably more than playing together as a group.

