Wilco Louw has been knocking on the Springbok door for a while now, says Rassie Erasmus

It says plenty about the versatility of Jan-Hendrik Wessels that it takes two of his Bulls teammates to replace him for the November Springbok tour to Europe. Wessels has to sit this trip out because of an ankle injury, but his misfortune has opened the door for his fellow front-rankers, Johan Grobbelaar and prop Wilco Louw.

It is a good job for the Bulls that the United Rugby Championship takes a break in November during the international window, but Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will be pleased about the firepower he has in Grobbelaar and Louw. The unfortunate Wessels rolled an ankle in the Bulls’ defeat to the Scarlets in Wales last Friday. This tour would have been a big opportunity for the 23-year-old after he made his debut at loosehead prop against Portugal in June, and had two further caps in the Rugby Championship.

The 1.93m, 120kg Wessels is equally home at hooker, which makes him an ideal bench player as he can cover two positions. Grobbelaar has been a regular member of the Bok squad in 2024, while Louw played the last of his 14 Tests in 2021. Louw has been in devastating form for the Bulls, and his recall is well deserved.

YOUR Vodacom Bulls players who will join the Springboks on their November tour



Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been ruled out of the Springboks' tour due to injury. Wilco Louw and Johan Grobbelaar will now be joining the rest of the squad

"It's always sad to lose a player to injury, and we wish Jan-Hendrik all the best on his road to recovery, but this opens up the door for Johan and Wilco to make their mark against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales," Erasmus said yesterday.

“Jan-Hendrik offered us the luxury of serving as a prop and hooker, but with his versatility out of the picture, we decided to call up a specialist prop and hooker. “Johan has been part of the squad this season and is really growing in his role and in the team, while Wilco has been delivering consistently superb performances for the Bulls this season. “He has been knocking on the door for a while now, so I have no doubt he will want to grab this chance with both hands.

“We are certainly excited to see what they bring to the squad, while Wilco’s inclusion also adds to our player stocks as we continue to build our squad depth.” A comeback of epic proportions, spearheaded by Snyman and Pollard - one year ago today 😤#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/SADUxH7zEt

The world champions will depart for a training camp in Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands between England and France, on Sunday, and travel to Edinburgh on November 3. Springbok Squad Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Johan Grobbelaar Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortjé, RG Snyman Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, André Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel