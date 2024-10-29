Williams stars as Sharks, Bulls secure wins

Mike Greenaway The superb Sharks and the brave Bulls emerged as the South African winners over the weekend, while the Lions showed grit in Dublin. However, the only disappointment came from the struggling Stormers, who faced a significant setback against the powerhouse Warriors.

The Capetonians were outclassed by the reigning champions, and their woes deepened when they lost one of their key players, Damian Willemse, to what appears to be a long-term groin injury just half an hour into the match. Akker van der Merwe scored a match-winning try for the Bulls against Benetton. | BackpagePix The Bulls displayed remarkable resilience, overcoming an illness-affected preparation in Parma. They staged a thrilling comeback to snatch victory from Benetton, with a well-taken try from the Angry Warthog, Akker van der Merwe, and a brilliant conversion by David Kriel sealing the match in dramatic fashion. In Durban, the Sharks delivered a world-class performance, proving too formidable in attack for former champions Munster. It was no surprise that players from the Sharks dominated the Independent Newspapers team of the week, showcasing their undoubted skill and determination.

The Lions fought valiantly against Leinster, but the challenge of facing a team that features most of Ireland's top players was always going to be a testing one. Nonetheless, they can take pride in their achievement of denying the home side a bonus point. The power of the Sharks' pack and the pace of their backs was a sight to behold, with Munster being particularly overwhelmed during the first half. Conversely, the Stormers appeared disjointed in Stellenbosch, guilty of forcing passes and lacking cohesion, especially after Willemse's injury. Bulls coach Jake White had to shift his line-up, playing scrumhalf Keagan Johannes at flyhalf in place of the ill Boeta Chamberlain. The squad was further hampered by other illness casualties, including centre Stedman Gans and wing Sebastian de Klerk.

Sharks captain Eben Etzebeth showed he was ready for the November Tests with a fine performance against Munster. | BackpagePix Best Player: This week’s best player selection is a challenging one, as several Sharks players warrant recognition. Eben Etzebeth led from the front, proving to be a handful with his intimidating physical presence. Vincent Tshituka had an outstanding performance, marking his best game in a Sharks jersey, while Makazole Mapimpi showcased exuberance on the left wing.