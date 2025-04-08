Stricter oversight promised for disaster relief funds

With R1.4 billion in disaster relief funds allocated to flood-hit provinces, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has promised strict oversight to ensure the money is used effectively. However concerns are already being raised in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature about the department’s failure to report progress.

“In the past, grants intended for disaster relief were not properly accounted for,” said Hlabisa. “You would find projects marked as completed, but when inspected on the ground, there was nothing to show.” He said the department is determined to prevent a repeat of past failures.

"We are stating it upfront, this money is only intended for the business plans submitted by the municipalities and provinces. It cannot be diverted to pay salaries or fund unrelated expenses,” said Hlabisa. The funds, according to the minister, will be allocated across departments and municipalities based on their needs: The Department of Health will use the funds to repair damaged infrastructure like clinics.

The Department of Education will focus on affected schools.

Municipalities will use their allocations to fix roads, bridges, and other infrastructure destroyed by floods. Oversight will include mandatory monthly and quarterly reports on how funds were spent, as well as unannounced site visits.“If we find any deviation, consequence management will be activated immediately,” Hlabisa warned.

However, the KZN legislature’s portfolio committee on Cogta has raised concerns about the department’s readiness and accountability. Marlaine Nair, DA member of the provincial legislature and chairperson of the committee, said they had already been monitoring disaster funding and preparedness. “We have taken a resolution that disaster management updates are a standing item on our monthly Cogta meeting agenda.”