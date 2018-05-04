Durban - Embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo could soon lose his job as the ANC, its alliance partners and opposition parties are now calling for his removal following a string of corruption allegations.

The battle for Mahumapelo’s removal gained steam on Wednesday after the ANC’s national working committee conceded that governance challenges could not be fixed in the troubled province with Mahumapelo at the helm.

The Mercury understands the NWC agreed that Mahumapelo be formally presented with submissions from those calling for his removal, including the inter-ministerial task team that was tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate issues of governance in the province.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party’s officials were trying to secure a meeting with Mahumapelo to discuss the problems rocking the province, and his future.

The provincial agriculture and health departments have been identified as the biggest victims of rampant looting and mismanagement that has allegedly taken place in the provincial administration during the years under Mahumapelo.

Protests

The inter-ministerial task team was sent into the province following the outbreak of violent protests and looting of shops by residents in Mahikeng and other towns, as they added their weight to calls for Mahumapelo’s removal.

At least two NEC members who were aware of the decision said it would divide the party in the North West to push Mahumapelo as he still enjoyed considerable support.

“We are only hoping that he will be willing to leave because if he lobbies, it may leave the party more divided in the province, even if he is removed,” one NEC member said.

Several regional leaders in the North West, including Dr Kenneth Kaunda regional secretary Lopang Rothman vowed to defend Mahumapelo, describing plans to oust him as part of a ploy to purge all those who did not back Ramaphosa during the ANC’s national elective conference.

Yesterday, Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said Ramaphosa has welcomed their presentations, and assured the union that national government would now intervene in the province after it placed the health department under administration.

Yesterday, the EFF tabled a fresh motion of no confidence against Mahumapelo after it abandoned its court bid to have the motion held through a secret ballot.

