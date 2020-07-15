Taxis industry vows to challenge govt on fines for no-masks

Durban - THE taxi industry said it would ­challenge the government’s decision to prosecute taxi drivers if passengers were found not wearing masks. The new lockdown regulations, gazetted by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Sunday, stipulate that public transport drivers and operators allowing commuters into their vehicles without a face mask, could be jailed for up to six months, fined, or both. The regulation on public transport states: “a driver, owner or operator of public transport may not allow any member of the public not wearing a cloth face mask, home-made item, or another appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth, to board or be conveyed in public transport owned or operated by him or her”. It further states that Transport ­Minister Fikile Mbalula must set out the health protocols that must be adhered to to limit the spread of Covid-19 among public transport commuters. The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN said that it did not make sense to punish operators and drivers if passengers did not wear masks.

KZN Santaco’s deputy chairperson, Sifiso Mthethwa, said the national council would approach Mbalula on this matter. “We are hoping when the minister speaks, he will reconsider this,” he said.

Mthethwa said passengers were boarding the taxi wearing masks, but once seated, they removed them.

“So now drivers must stop the taxi and tell the person to wear the mask? As the president said, it is now in our hands to protect ourselves. People must be responsible,” he said.

He said they were designing the ­posters and stickers that would be displayed on taxis which would read, “no mask, no entry”.

The regulations state that buses and taxis may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel. For long-distance travel, the capacity is 70%.

He said while Santaco welcomed the decision on capacity, they were unhappy about reports that a 100% capacity would further spread the virus.

“There is talk that the taxi industry will be spreading the virus; that is not true. That perception is totally wrong,” Mthethwa said.

Mbalula is expected to hold a press conference tomorrow on the transport-related directions and regulations.

