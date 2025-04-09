Teacher burnout: 50% of South African educators considering exit from the profession

A new study reveals that 50% of South African teachers are considering leaving the profession due to excessive workloads and stress, highlighting an urgent need for mental health support and policy changes in the education sector. Findings from the Teacher Preferences and Job Satisfaction in South Africa report show that 50% of teachers are considering leaving the profession within the next 10 years, with the primary reason being “excessive workloads and administrative burdens.”

“While we don’t expect pre-retirement attrition rates to reach 50%, these findings highlight an urgent need to address teacher burnout and mental health,” said Dr. Heleen Hofmeyr, one of the report’s authors. Produced by the Research on Socio-Economic Policy (RESEP) at Stellenbosch University as part of the Teacher Demographic Dividend (TDD) Project, the study surveyed over 1,500 teachers nationwide and included follow-up interviews with 80 participants to gain deeper insights. The project was supported by Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies and the FEM Education Foundation, in collaboration with national and provincial education departments.

A staggering 70% of teachers cited administrative duties as their primary source of stress, saying the paperwork detracts from time needed for lesson planning and direct learner support. Interviews revealed that much of this administrative work is perceived as unnecessary and detached from actual teaching needs. “High stress levels, excessive administrative tasks, and inadequate support systems are key factors driving teachers to consider leaving the profession,” Hofmeyr explained. Surprisingly, teachers in better-resourced schools reported higher stress levels than those in no-fee and low-fee schools, a trend attributed to increased pressure from parents and management to deliver top academic results.

The report paints a sobering picture of teachers emotionally overwhelmed by their expanding roles, from educators to de facto counsellors, caregivers, and social workers. “There is a clear need to provide in-school psychological support services to learners who face serious challenges at home,” said Hofmeyr. “Currently, teachers are acting as counsellors, social workers, and psychologists, in addition to their role as educators.”

Teachers reported feeling emotionally drained by the social realities their learners face, including poverty, violence, and neglect, without the professional support systems to address these issues. The study also highlights a growing reluctance among teachers to work in rural areas. The Western Cape and Gauteng emerged as the most desirable provinces, while Limpopo and the Eastern Cape face potential shortages. “Alarmingly, 40% of teachers stated that nothing could convince them to accept a job in a rural area,” the report notes. Poor infrastructure, lack of resources, and limited career growth opportunities were among the key deterrents cited in interviews.