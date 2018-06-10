Durban - Three men were arrested after they were caught driving a car, believed to have been taken in a house robbery recently. The men were arrested on Sunday morning.

Blue Security operations director, Brian Jackson, said armed response officers had spotted the wanted car with three occupants driving through Umhlanga with a community project leader in pursuit at around 10:40am.

He said armed response officers and the community project leader caught up with the vehicle in Forest Drive, Durban North, where they questioned the three men regarding ownership of the vehicle and asked for a driver’s license.

"One of the suspects claimed that his cousin owned the vehicle and the suspects then changed places in the car in a bid to try and create some confusion. The driver could not produce a driver’s license,” Jackson said.

He said the suspects were arrested and handed over to the Durban North police at the scene.

"Police then took the suspects back to the scene where an armed robbery took place at a business premises in La Lucia earlier this month. Police viewed CCTV camera footage at the business premises before taking them back to the police station for processing,” Jackson said.

Jackson commended the officers for their swift action which led to the arrest of the three suspects and recovery of the vehicle.

“This latest arrest is the result of dedicated team work between our highly trained, professional team, the local community and the police. Our officers are committed to the fight against crime and are determined to ensure that our neighbourhoods are kept safe for residents and business owners,” Jackson said.

“We advise businesses to fit CCTV surveillance cameras at their premises if they do not already have this additional layer of security, which acts both as a deterrent and an aid to police in their crime investigations.”

The Mercury