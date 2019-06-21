An archived picture of a large truck that was torched in a violent protest at the Mooi River toll plaza. The alcohol it was carrying was stolen by looters or destroyed, and its driver was doused with petrol. Picture: SNB Freight.

Durban - AS news of trucks coming under attack and drivers being assaulted or killed spreads across the country, truck drivers have been cautiously manoeuvring the N3 route. The violent attacks have been widely linked to grievances that foreign truck drivers are being employed ahead of their local counterparts.

Speaking to The Mercury on condition of anonymity, one truck driver spoke explicitly about the fear that engulfed him each time he got into his truck.

A truck driver for more than 20 years, the 51-year-old said he had never been as fearful on the job as he was now.

“I have colleagues who never made it to their destinations because of the recent attacks. Each time I get into the truck, knowing I am heading to or from Durban, I say a little prayer for my safety,” he said.

He added that he could not explain the sense of relief and joy he got when he reached his destination safely.

The man, whose trips often entail driving along the N3 where most of the truck attacks have taken place, said that he avoided sharing his fears with his family, who have already asked him to leave his job.

“I don’t tell them that I am scared because I don’t want them to worry. But I am so scared and when my children tell me to leave my job, I tell them I can’t. How do I put food on the table and pay for their studies without this job?” he asked.

“There are hardly any other jobs available for me as I have been driving trucks for the better part of my life.”

He said that over the last year, “keeping eyes on the road” was not enough to keep you safe.

“Now I keep an eye on the roadsides, on the vehicles around me, in case they are suspicious. I even try not to stop for the toilet because I am scared they will attack,” he said.

He added that he belonged to a number of WhatsApp groups that served to alert truck drivers to attacks. However, it was the gruesome pictures of burnt colleagues that frightened him the most.

“As I drive, I can’t help but remember those pictures. I pray for my colleagues, but this is a job that so many of us depend on.

“We cannot just walk away because what would happen to our families?” he asked.

The Mercury