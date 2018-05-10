The community of a Bayview informal settlement feel ­betrayed after a man who runs their safety forum was ­arrested for allegedly raping five children.

“He has two girl grandchildren and the kids he (allegedly) raped were their friends. We just thought he loved children because when he took his grandchildren to the beach, he also took our kids,” said the aunt of one of the victims.

The Mercury spoke to family members of some of the children and community members. They cannot be named to protect the identity of the children.

One of them said what the 39-year-old man is alleged to have done has brought to life the name of the informal settlement, Emanyaleni, which means the place of disgrace.

“His wife runs a crèche at the house, he must have just been looking at them and seeing girlfriends,” he said.

Another community member said they preferred it when the children played at the man’s house as his property was fenced off.

“We believed the children were safer there than playing in the narrow passages ­between the shacks.”

An 8-year-old who raised the alarm, telling her aunt on Saturday night that she had been raped.

“I could not believe what I was hearing. This is the same man we ran to when we had any problems because he ran the safety forum and took it ­seriously. He was a great help to the community,” she said.

The woman phoned her sister, the child’s mother, who took the child home with her, and they agreed to go to the ­police station the next day.

Another child told her grandmother she had also been raped.

Hurt

“I asked her if she had ever been hurt or touched. I suspected after hearing what the other child said ,because my older granddaughter used to warn me against allowing the younger to play at that man’s house.”

On Saturday, police arrested the man.

“He didn’t resist, seem shocked, angry or even bothered. They handcuffed him and his wife was the one who was swearing at the police, asking them why they were arresting her husband,” said the aunt.

As the news spread through the informal settlement, three more children came forward.

“We are actually concerned about his two grandchildren, but his daughter, their mother, doesn’t want to take them to hospital to get checked. In fact, she is defending him.”

The community is meeting Thursday to decide if the family should leave the settlement. On Tuesday, the man’s wife left the informal settlement under police guard while community members bayed for her blood.

Police spokesperson,Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man faced charges of rape.

Dr Linda Naidoo, an independent child protection specialist who studies the ­experience of sexual offenders, said it was common for child molesters to seek positions of authority.

“They do this to get access to children and to cast doubt on their stories if they are ever disclosed. They also know that in their position of authority, the children will respect them when they say ‘do this’ or ‘don’t tell anyone’.”

Naidoo said treating children to outings, money or sweets was also part of sexual grooming.

The spokesperson for the Department of Social Development, Ncumisa Fandesi, said they were providing the children with counselling.

The man is due to apply for bail on Tuesday.

The Mercury