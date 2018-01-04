The swift actions of two Ladysmith police officers has led to the arrest of two assailants responsible for the assault and robbery of a local man.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said in a statement that, on New Year’s Eve, a 51-year-old man had been walking along Crawshaw road in Ladysmith when he had been attacked.

"He was pinned to the ground by three suspects. The suspects assaulted the helpless victim using their fists and were kicking him repeatedly. They also used rocks to assault him and robbed him of his cell phones and cash."

She said that two police officers from the Ladysmith SAPS had been on duty that night.

"They were patrolling the area when they came across the assault taking place. The suspects ran as soon as they saw the police vehicle approaching. The officers sprang into action immediately pursuing the fleeing suspects. One of the suspects, aged 20, was arrested a short distance away. He did not have any of the stolen property in his possession."

She said that the other two suspects managed to elude the officers.

"Medical treatment was arranged for the victim who had sustained severe injuries from the assault. Once the victim was taken to hospital by an ambulance, the officers began making their way to the police station to finalise paperwork on the incident."

Along the way, she said, they spotted another 18-year-old suspect at a filling station.

"He was arrested. The victim's cellphones and cash were also recovered. Both the suspects appeared in the Ladysmith Magistrates’ Court on January 2, 2018 on charges of attempted murder as well as robbery."

