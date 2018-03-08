Two people have been arrested for the murders of four children on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

The four children Bandile, 12, Lwandile, 10, Sphindile, 7, and Lwandle Mbhele, 4, were found stabbed to death last September in Nzimakwe, in Ncukeni near Port Edward.

Three of the children had had their left ears cut off.

Police said at the time of the murders the children had been alone. Their mother was out for the night and she only returned the following morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on Friday a 32-year-old relative of the children were arrested in connection with their murders.

"He was arrested at his home in Ncukeni area after a lengthy investigation by a team of investigators tasked to solve the murders."

Police said another arrest was made on Sunday morning.

"Another 48-year-old suspect has been arrested this morning at Latshoda area, Port Edward, for four counts of murder," said Gwala.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Ramsgate Magistrates’ Court on Monday.



