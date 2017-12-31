A lightning strike has claimed two lives. Three others were injured in the incident. Photo by David Moum on Unsplash

Two people – one of them just eleven years old – have died after being struck by lightning on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, said authorities in a statement on Sunday.

KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nomusa Dube-Ncube, in the statement, conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the uMzumbe family whose relatives had died.

She said that three others had sustained injuries and were rushed to a local healthcare facility.

"The loss of Nelisiwe Mbhele, 21, and Nonhlanhla Mbhele, 11, marked a terrible end to what has been a turbulent year for our province. Our communities continue to bear the brunt of bad weather. We have dispatched our disaster management teams to meet with the family at this time of grief," said Dube-Ncube.

The department, she said, had placed its disaster management teams on high alert because the province was prone to disasters at this time of the year.

"The department also needs communities to work with its teams and heed their warnings. By doing so, KZN can minimise incidents where its residents and visitors to the province lose their lives."

Dube-Ncube also urged communities in low-lying areas to be on alert as thunder showers were expected in many parts of the province.

The Mercury