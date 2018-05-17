Durban - Two people have been killed in a house fire in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning. It is believed that the fire broke out at the home in Zamani, near Darnell just after 7am.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, had died at the scene. Their bodies were badly burnt.

Two people have been killed in a house fire on the KZN north coast. Pictures: IPSS Medical Rescue





"Neighbours reported hearing an explosion believed to be a gas bottle. When they went to the house it was well alight and there was nothing they could do. Fire and Rescue services found the two bodies inside the house," Herbst said.

As the country heads into the colder months of the year, homeowners are urged to ensure that they fireproof their homes.

