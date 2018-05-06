Six people have now been arrested for the violent riot that erupted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last month. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - Two more people have been arrested for their part in the riot that erupted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last month. The two men, aged 21 and 42, will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. This brings the number of arrests to six.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the 21-year-old is still in school.

"Police confiscated a set of headphones and a cordless microphone from him. The 42-year-old man is a gardener from Hillcrest," Naicker said.

He added that those involved in the riot are beginning to contact the investigating officers.

"They will have their day in court. The outstanding suspects to do so immediately before police officers pounce on them," Naicker warned.

At the weekend, police released 13 photographs of people they managed to retrieve from footage.

Last month, a riot broke out at the stadium following the loss of Kaiser Chiefs to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi final. Eighteen security guards were injured in the incident. They have all been released from hospital are in recovering.

