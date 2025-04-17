uMhlanga and Ballito are KZN's luxury living destinations for high-net-worth individuals

The coastal towns of uMhlanga and Ballito are fast emerging as prime investment destinations and havens for high-net-worth individuals. According to the World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025 by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, the number of centi-millionaires, those with liquid wealth exceeding $100 million, living in KwaZulu-Natal’s coastal towns has grown, now totalling 12, up from 11 last year.

Gareth Bailey, from Pam Golding Properties, said a unique combination of factors is behind the area’s rising popularity. “uMhlanga and Ballito offer a prime coastal location with a warm climate, ocean views, and beach access. They’re just 10 to 20 minutes from King Shaka International Airport, which is a huge drawcard for frequent travellers,” he said. He added that the towns’ luxury, lock-up-and-go properties, such as those in Sanctuary Private Estate, Oceans uMhlanga, and the Sibaya Coastal Precinct, are particularly attractive to wealthy local and international buyers looking for secure, high-end living.

“We’re seeing strong interest in secure lifestyle estates like Hawaan, Izinga, and Signature Sibaya. These estates offer 24/7 security, modern amenities like golf courses, spas, gyms, and even private beach access,” said Bailey. He added that strong infrastructure, including elite schools, private hospitals, shopping centres like Gateway and Oceans Mall, and proximity to the uMhlanga Ridge business hub, makes the area appealing to professionals and expatriates. “The area has become a magnet for semi-migrants from Gauteng and returning South Africans from abroad. There’s also high rental demand and capital growth prospects, making it ideal for investors,” he said.

Andreas Wassenaar, licensee for Seeff KZN North Coast, echoed these sentiments. “The KZN North Coast, including uMhlanga, Ballito, and Zimbali, has been a growth area for the last 15 years, consistently attracting wealthy buyers investing in luxury properties,” he said. “Many are buying second or holiday homes, with some relocating permanently. It’s very accessible for weekenders and tourists, being just a short flight or drive from Johannesburg.” According to Wassenaar, the area offers better value than Cape Town in terms of what buyers can get for their money. “There is definitely more energy in the market right now. Buyers are getting very good value, especially in the R13 million to R15 million range. High-end homes in estates like Zimbali can go up to R40 million,” he said.

He also noted a growing presence of international investors. “We’re seeing more buyers from Europe, mainly the UK, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, especially in large gated estates. The area offers a warm sub-tropical climate, world-class amenities, top schools, and business hubs. It’s a great alternative to the Cape,” said Wassenaar. Both Bailey and Wassenaar believe the region has the potential to compete with the Cape Winelands which according to the report is South Africa’s leading luxury destination for high-net-worth individuals. “To enhance its appeal, the region could develop more high-end leisure and cultural attractions, wine bars, art galleries, and boutique wellness retreats,” said Bailey.

The construction of Club Med’s first South African beach resort at Tinley Manor is also expected to lift the region’s global appeal. “This development, along with new direct Air France flights into King Shaka Airport, will bring more international tourism and increase property demand,” said Wassenaar. An economic expert said that it is no coincidence that Cape Town and the Winelands continue to attract the ultra-wealthy.

Economist Dawie Roodt said this trend is not new and is largely shaped by economic logic and social dynamics. “Wealthy individuals often choose to live near each other because many are involved in business and prefer to be close to their peers for economic reasons.”He added that once people make their fortunes, often in Gauteng, they tend to relocate to the Western Cape for lifestyle and governance reasons. “The Western Cape is probably the best-managed province in South Africa. Even though Gauteng is the country’s economic heartland, we’re seeing many head offices and entrepreneurs shifting base to Cape Town,” he said.