Urgent action needed to combat foot-and-mouth disease in KwaZulu-Natal says Minister Steenhuisen

The Minister of Agriculture has raised concern about the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in KwaZulu-Natal. In a recent statement, Minister John Steenhuisen urged the Department of Agriculture to give attention to the needed action plans and steps to ensure inroads are made to effectively curb FMD in the province.

The minister said during a recent visit to KZN, farmers and community leaders had expressed concerns that the department is not effectively addressing the cases of FMD. FMD is a controlled animal disease in terms of the Animal Diseases Act. Any suspicious clinical symptoms (salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions) must be reported to the local State Veterinarian immediately, and such animals must not be moved under any circumstances. “This lack of sufficient action is jeopardising farmers’ livelihoods, the agricultural industry, and the economy. This needs to stop. Immediately,” said Steenhuisen.

KZN has 147 active FMD outbreaks, and despite ongoing efforts by the Department of Agriculture, new infections have emerged outside designated Disease Management Areas (DMA) that were declared in 2021 when outbreaks of the SAT2 FMD strain first emerged in the province. Last month, to curb further spread of the virus, the minister extended the boundaries of the DMA. “The reports we continue to receive from KwaZulu-Natal regarding the persistent and, in some cases, expanding foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks are of great concern. This, with the slow progress in strengthening our national biosecurity and acquiring vital vaccines, presents significant risks that this government views with serious concern. I have directed the department to identify and lift every single impediment standing in the way of vaccines being delivered in a timely manner,” the minister said.

Steenhuisen said the Department of Agriculture should ensure: • The South African Police Service and the Road Traffic Management Corporation are contacted to prioritise and assist with roadblocks and management of animals’ movement; • Prioritise alternative sites for the sale of livestock as well as the identification of an abattoir/s within the DMA to provide an alternative for farmers within the DMA;

• Procurement and provision of enough vaccines to meet demand for a comprehensive vaccine roll-out; • Explore mechanisms to declare a state of disaster within the province; and • Monitor the implementation of the permit system.

The minister stressed the imperative for immediate and significant enhancements to national biosecurity. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, there has been progress in the containment of FMD, with no new clinical cases observed on farms since the end of July 2024, and farms previously confirmed as positive have remained clinically free of the disease since September 2024. However, the lifting of the DMA restrictions has been delayed due to recent suspect results on two properties.