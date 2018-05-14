Durban - Hundreds of Dundee Lower Secondary pupils marched to the Department of Education offices this week, after they arrived at school to find there were no classrooms for them.

The pupils were expecting to find new containers after a section of their prefabricated classrooms was demolished on Friday.

The demolition came after parents held protests and kept their children away from school over safety issues due to the dilapidated condition of the school’s prefabricated classrooms.

Their concerns mounted after a snake crawled into a classroom full of children through a hole in the floor. A teacher was also injured when one of the classroom’s floors caved in, and a Grade 9 pupil was hit on the head when a pole fell on him.

The department had said the containers were a temporary measure, but parents were not happy with it as they said they wanted a permanent solution to the problem.

However, it was agreed on Friday that they would send their children to attend classes in the containers.

Mzwakhe Sithembe, the convenor of the Endumeni Civic Organisation which has been assisting parents, said the department’s district officials were now denying that they had undertaken to install the containers by yesterday.

Sithembe said the matter laid bare the poor planning, lack of foresight and complete disregard for the well­being of the children and teachers by the department’s officials.

Education department spokesman Sicelo Khuzwayo said the delivery of the containers was being processed.

Sithembe said officials said that in the interim, two classes would be taught in one classroom.

