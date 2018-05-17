Durban - Damage estimated at R1million was caused at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam, outside Durban, after a bloody attack which left one person dead and two others, including a moulana, injured last week.

This is according to the chairperson, Azaad Seedat, who said repairs were now being carried out.

“It is not business as usual at the mosque because there is a lot of repair work that still has to be done,” he said.

Most of the damage was caused by the fire which started when the library inside the building was allegedly petrol-bombed by the attackers. Religious books, cupboards and ceilings were damaged by the fire.





Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said investigators were still searching for the suspects who are wanted on murder and attempted murder charges.

Abbas Essop was killed in the attack after his throat was slit, while the moulana and caretaker were both stabbed.

More questions were raised on Sunday after an explosive device was found under the Minbar (pulpit) inside the mosque. Asked about the ingredients of the bomb discovered on Sunday, Mhlongo said he had not received the report.

The Hawks had confirmed on Monday that the device found at the mosque was a home-made explosive which was meant to ignite a fire.

Meanwhile the United Ulama Council of SA issued a statement yesterday condemning the attacks on the Shia mosque.

The council said the attacks fostered tension and mistrust within communities.

“It is our sincere hope that authorities will act swiftly in investigating the matter, apprehending the suspects and successfully prosecuting the suspects in these grievous and vicious attacks,” the council said.

The Mercury