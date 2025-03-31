Visa concessions extended: South Africa offers relief to foreign nationals until September 2025

The Department of Home Affairs has issued a new immigration directive granting temporary relief to foreign nationals affected by persistent delays in the processing of visa waivers, long-term visa applications, and appeals. The directive was signed on Friday just a few days before the March 31 concession deadline was set to expire.

In Immigration Directive No. 4 of 2025, signed on 28 March by Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber, the department has extended the validity of temporary visa statuses until 30 September 2025 for affected applicants, citing ongoing challenges with application processing and the printing of outcomes. "The Department has, since issuing Immigration Directive No. 16 of 2024 dated 18 December 2024, addressed the backlog in its visa and permitting processes. However, many outcomes of applications will not be ready for collection prior to the deadline of 31 March 2025, primarily due to delays in the printing process," the directive states. The department said the key categories of affected applicants included:

Waiver applications pending : Foreign nationals who have applied for a waiver and are awaiting the outcome are granted a further temporary extension until 30 September 2025. These individuals may continue residing in South Africa during this period. They may also travel out of and re-enter the country without being declared undesirable, provided they present a valid waiver application receipt. However, non-visa-exempt nationals must apply for a port of entry visa to re-enter South Africa.

Long-term visa applications pending : Those with pending long-term visa applications under sections 11(1)(b) to 22 of the Immigration Act are also granted a temporary extension of their current visa status until the end of September. "Applicants are not allowed to engage in any activity other than what the visa conditions provide for," the directive said. Similar to the waiver provisions, re-entry is permitted if accompanied by the appropriate documentation.

Visa appeals pending: Applicants who have lodged appeals following the rejection of long-term visa applications are granted a similar extension. On departure and re-entry, these individuals must produce a copy of the rejection letter, along with a receipt or confirmation of their appeal. As with other categories, non-visa-exempt nationals must secure a port of entry visa for re-admittance.

The department made it clear that these concessions apply strictly to applicants who were legally admitted into South Africa and who submitted their applications through VFS Global. "This concession is also only applicable to applicants who can produce a verifiable receipt for such application against the VFS Global tracking system," the directive states. However, the concession does not extend to applicants for permanent residence permits. The department reiterated that such individuals must ensure their stay remains lawful throughout the process.

The directive takes immediate effect and will remain valid until 30 September 2025. Jaco Brits, Head of Immigration at visa consulting service Xpatweb, welcomed the extension of the concession. Brits said it is important to note that applicants from non-visa-exempt countries who travel out of the country with a VFS application receipt are required to apply for a visitors’ visa in terms of Section 11(1) of the Immigration Act, 2002, which would allow them to re-enter South Africa.