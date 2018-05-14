The roof and classrooms of Dundee Junior Secondary are falling apart following years of neglect and failure by the Department of Basic Education to refurbish it. As a temporary measure, the KZN Department of Education will provide container classrooms at the school. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Pupils of Dundee Junior Secondary will step into new classrooms today after the ­Department of Education ­provided an interim solution to their dilapidated, snake-­infested school.

Just last Wednesday, a pupil was injured when a pole fell on his head. Tshepo Mohau’s aunt and guardian, Nonhlanhla ­Buthelezi, said the Grade9 pupil was walking to class from break when the pole, which held up the veranda, fell on him.

“He was bleeding so a ­teacher rushed him to the ­clinic, but his condition was so serious they referred him to hospital.”

He was treated and discharged on the same day, but has been having headaches.

“When you send your child to school you don’t expect that he will be injured by the school building. He says he is feeling better and wants to go back to school tomorrow, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to stand the worry,” said Buthelezi.

On the day of the incident, Tshepo was one of a handful of pupils who had remained at school since it was decided at a parents’ meeting last Sunday that children should be kept at home for their own safety.

In response to the outcry, the department sent a provincial and district infrastructure team for an assessment.

Following the assessment, education spokesperson Sicelo Khuzwayo yesterday said: “We can agree that the school did need to be refurbished. Work has begun and we are going to do that with speed because our priority is to ensure learning happens under safe conditions, and if anything threatens that we need to intervene.”

On Friday parents were informed that container classrooms would be installed as an interim solution.

While they were sitting in the meeting with department officials, demolition had already started on one section of the prefabricated classrooms.

But parents are concerned that the temporary intervention of container classrooms will end up being permanent.

Candy Phillips, a parent at the school, said: “As parents we are not very happy. We don’t want to appear as people who are stopping teaching and learning for our children, but the resolution is not satisfactory. We are scared the department will again put up temporary structures that will end up being there for years, like what we have now,” she said.

Gift Gaysman, the chairperson of the school governing body, said their hands were tied in the matter, as they were obligated to follow protocol.

“For the past three years we have been knocking on doors, but we were hitting bricks walls. The only language government departments hear is protest and legal action.”

Gaysman said they were happy with the containers “for the kids to be back at school”.

Mzwakhe Sithebe, the convener of the Endumeni Civic Association, which is assisting parents, said the containers would continue the legacy of temporary structures.

“They are not building a proper school because there are officials who are obsessed with acquiring the land next door, where the owner wants an exorbitant amount.

“We said in our first meeting with the department, they must apply the (Expropriation) Act, where they will expropriate this land with compensation. The department is reluctant to take this route.”

He said they were consulting their attorneys to weigh up the decision of the department for temporary structures against what the parents want.

