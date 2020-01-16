Dr Imraan Keeka, Zwakele Mncwango and Dr Rishigen Viranna lays charges against former KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo for his alleged role in a R61m health tender fraud matter. Picture: Se-Anne Rall.

Durban - The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has laid charges against former officials in the Health department in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo for his alleged role in a health R61m tender fraud matter. A trio of KZN DA leaders, led by provincial leader, Zwakele Mncwango alongside Dr Imraan Keeka and Dr Rishigen Viranna laid the charges at the Durban Central police station on Thursday.

The DA’s spokesperson on health, Dr Rishigen Viranna, said the charges relate to the Public Protector’s report into the tender fraud to the tune of R61 million.

Viranna said the report found, among others things the charges relate tothe procurement of four mobile hospital units for the province constituted irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The DA's spokesperson on health, Dr Rishigen Viranna on why they laid charges against former Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo on Wednesday. Video: Se-Anne Rall.





“The finding is a slap in the face for KZN’s people, who have been let down by the very people who were supposed to ensure financial accountability within the province’s health sector,” he said.

Speaking to The Mercury, Dhlomo said he had not had time to read through the findings in the PP’s report.