A fire broke out at an apartment building in Merebank on Thursday. Picture : Supplied

Durban - One person was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle after a fire broke out at an apartment building situated above the Merebank Mall in Merebank on Thursday morning. News of the fire quickly spread on social media, while emergency crews rushed to the scene.

eThekwini Fire Divisional Commander, Nkulumo Dube, said when they arrived at the scene they found that three units were alight. He said the fire had gone through the building of one of the units.

“We suspect that the fire was started in the middle unit and quickly spread to the two units on either side,” he said.

Dube said two crews worked to contain the fires and prevent it from spreading any further.

He said they rushed to evacuate people from a clinic nearby.

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Merebank on Thursday. Video: Supplied

“Our teams also evacuated people from other buildings in the vicinity to ensure their safety,” Dube said.

Rescue Care Operations Director, Garrith Jamieson, said a total of five people were injured were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Police are investigating further.

The Mercury