Siyabonga Gwala has been struggling for years to get an ID. He is seen appealing to Minister Malusi Gigaba to assist. Picture: Nosipho Mngoma

Durban - Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba paid a visit to two home affairs offices in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. It is part of the minister's plan to win the war on queues at the offices.

Speaking at the Umngeni Home Affairs office in Durban on Monday, Gigaba said the most significant problem experienced by his department, was the fact that it had less offices than what is needed in the country.

“This area, Umngeni, with a train station nearby, it’s an industrial area, is near a lot of townships nearby. We need to expand our footprint in Durban and in KZN so that we are able to reach out to as many people as possible, closer to where they are to reduce the volumes and the few offices that we have at the moment,” he said.

Veena Rampatha says when she drove passed Umngeni @HomeAffairsSA today, she thought it was closed as there were no queues outside. Minister @mgigaba is here at part of #WarOnQueues pic.twitter.com/Z0nwG36zz2 — Nosipho S Mngoma (@Mzoeloe) April 23, 2018

He said there were a number of action plans that should be implemented.

"We intend through those to ensure that within the next 12 months, we do away with queues at Home Affairs, that we restore the dignity of our people and our client and provide them with a service that is convenient and of good quality," he said.

Umngeni was at Gigaba’s second site visit of the day, after his walkabout of the Pietermaritzburg home affairs office.

The offices were among those earmarked for immediate intervention to reduce waiting times and the public having to wait outside.

Not having to wait outside is what brought Leon and Caleigh to Umngeni.

The couple is applying for a passport for their 14-month-old daughter Kiara and while they live in Kloof, they bypassed the Pinetown home affairs office after hearing countless stories about muggings and the crime outside that office.

Today, the most difficult thing about being at @HomeAffairsSA Umngeni for Leon and Caleigh Marais, is trying to get their 14-month-old Kiara to look into the camera for her passport photo. Minister @mgigaba has declared a #WarOnQueues @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/GYlgMhZOZ1 — Nosipho S Mngoma (@Mzoeloe) April 23, 2018

“We heard this was a bigger venue so even if there were queues, there was a bigger chance we would be queuing inside.”

They had previously gone to the Prospecton office but after waiting for five hours, were told the system was offline.

This meant a wasted day for the self employed medical professionals who both have to be present for the passport application.

Gigaba said also on the cards was the expansion of the e-home affairs branches currently being piloted at some banks.

The Mercury