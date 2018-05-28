To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Recently a Durban resident was travelling to work when a massive rock landed on his car. The driver, who asked not to be named, told The Mercury that it was just after 8am and he was travelling on the M7 in Queensburgh at the time.

"I heard a loud bang. I had no idea what was going on and it took me seconds to realise what had just taken place when I saw the rock that shattered my windscreen. I remained calm and did not stop my car at the side of the road. I took the next offramp and drove home," he said.

Having never experienced a rock throwing incident before, the driver said he reported the matter to police immediately after arriving at home. He said the incident has since made him even more alert while driving. He further urged other motorists to drive cautiously.

Similar incidents have played out in other parts of the province in recent months, some claiming lives and other leaving victims critically wounded.

In January, a Westbrook resident was left shaken after a rock was thrown off the oThongathi toll bridge onto her car. The woman was travelling on the N2 towards the King Shaka International Airport.

Previously a woman and her brother were killed when a large boulder was thrown onto the car they were travelling in. Amina Haffejee and her husband were on holiday in Durban and were visiting family. Haffejee and Abdur Raheem Haffejee were on their way to Stanger when the boulder hit the windscreen, crushing them both.

Since the scourge of attacks, a number of bridge patrollers have been deployed to pedestrian bridges along the N3.

Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad spoke to The Mercury about the success of the bridge patrol programme, how to avoid being a victim of rock throwing and what to do when confronted with the situation.





Last week, a man nabbed for rock throwing, was sentenced to 10 years. Nkosinathi Mthalane, 27, was handed down the sentence after being charged for malicious damage to property.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said it was alleged that on February 17, a victim was travelling west bound on the N3 near Tollgate Bridge in a VW Polo.

The Mercury