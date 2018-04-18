A member, believed to be from Taxi Violence Unit, is seen brandishing a firearm following a funeral in Molweni near Hillcrest at the weekend. Picture : Supplied

Durban - Three security guards, caught on video, discharging a firearm in a public place in Hillcrest, have been found guilty and sentenced.

Nkosingiphile Gase (36), Thembinkosi Gcabashe (39) and Sno Mlamuli Khoza (38) were charged for discharging of a firearm in a public place in Molweni, Hillcrest.

The men then handed themselves over to police and were charged accordingly.

Their firearms, suspected to have been used during the random shootings at Molweni recently, were also seized and will be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in the commission of any other crimes.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said the three appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where they pleaded guilty.

"They were they each were sentenced to one year imprisonment, suspended for a period of five years," he said.

The video shows the three men firing several shots into the air before getting into a vehicle marked: “Taxi Violence Unit”.

It is believed that the incident took place after a funeral at the weekend.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to the accused.

“This sentence sends a clear message that the courts view incidents where people fire gunshots randomly in public places and endanger the lives of innocent people, very seriously . As the SAPS we will do everything within our control to bring the perpetrators of this crime to book,” he said.

The Mercury