KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has called on the Wentworth community to assist police in stamping out crime in the Durban south township during a walkabout on Wednesday. Picture: Se-Anne Rall. Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has called on the Wentworth community to assist police in stamping out crime in the Durban south township. Jula was addressing a handful of residents who arrived at the Wentworth police station following a drive by shooting on Tuesday night that left three people seriously wounded. "We need to know where the drug houses are. We need to know who the drug lords are. We need to have the community come on board and assist us. We are putting together rapid response teams that will deal with complaints from the community," he said. Wentworth mother, Arlene Glover, recently lost two sons in less than two months.

Glover said she is fed up with dealing with Wentworth SAPS.

"I came to lay a complaint about my sons' lives being threatened and nothing was done. I was told to fill out an affidavit. I lost both my sons in 40 days. I came and told the cops the names of the people threatening my sons and no one did anything," she said.

Jula said as part of SAPS festive season safety plan, they will be rolling out a number of projects aimed at eliminating crime.

Wentworth has been plagued with shooting and murders in recent months over what many believe is linked to turf wars over the lucrative drug trade.

