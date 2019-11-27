Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has called on the Wentworth community to assist police in stamping out crime in the Durban south township.
Jula was addressing a handful of residents who arrived at the Wentworth police station following a drive by shooting on Tuesday night that left three people seriously wounded.
"We need to know where the drug houses are. We need to know who the drug lords are. We need to have the community come on board and assist us. We are putting together rapid response teams that will deal with complaints from the community," he said.
Wentworth mother, Arlene Glover, recently lost two sons in less than two months.