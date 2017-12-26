Prince Harry, right, and Roy Hensberg help translocate a rhinoceros in Malawi with African Parks. Picture: Frank Weitzer/African Parks

In a move that underscores his commitment to conservation, His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales – known the world over as Prince Harry – has formally joined African Parks as its president.

The appointment was made public in a statement released by Kensington Palace on Wednesday.

African Parks, a conservation NGO founded in 2000 that manages national parks and protected areas on behalf of governments and in collaboration with local communities across Africa, also announced the development on their website.

“We are extremely honoured to have Prince Harry officially join African Parks as our President,” said African Parks chief executive Peter Fearnhead in the statement.

“Prince Harry has had a long history supporting conservation and humanitarian efforts across Africa. He is extremely passionate, committed and knowledgeable about the issues, and is a force for conservation not just for Africa but for the world. He shares in our vision, and together, with him in this influential role, we aim to continue to do extraordinary things for the benefit of Africa’s wildlife and the people who live in and around these wild areas.”





Prince Harry’s first experience working alongside African Parks was in July of 2016 in Malawi, where he served as an integral member of their team, carrying out one of the largest elephant translocations in history.

Along with moving elephants to a new home, Prince Harry assisted with translocating a rhinoceros, a host of game species including antelope, buffalo, and zebra, and he facilitated in re-collaring three lions with GPS collars to help better protect them.

He also met with Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika to discuss the president’s conservation vision for the country, as well as the work of African Parks, which manages three parks in Malawi and is responsible for protecting 90% of the country’s elephant population.

The Mercury