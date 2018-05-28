Residents protesting outside the Chatsworth police station following the death of a young girl in a botched hijacking on Monday Picture: Supplied

Durban - Tensions flared outside the Chatsworth police station on Monday afternoon when residents and police clashed following a botched hijacking earlier in the day. Sadia Sukhraj was shot in the abdomen.

Rescue Care Operations Director, Garreth Jamieson, said Sukhraj was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Her injuries were too severe and she passed away despite resuscitation efforts," he said.

A man, allegedly involved in the hijacking attempt, was shot dead and a second man was arrested. Police combed the area for a third man.

A resident drove to the police station where he is believed to have parked his car, blocking access to the police station. He was later joined by other residents who began protesting.

