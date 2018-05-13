Tiffindell Ski and Alpine resort in the Southern Drakensberg, Eastern Cape, got to enjoy some cooler weather and snowfall on Monday. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The Tiffindell Ski and Alpine Resort in the Southern Drakensberg of the Eastern Cape area was transformed into a winter wonderland at the weekend as snow fell over the scenic resort.

The resort's Tayla Whitehead said a light dusting of snow covered the mountain of Ben Macdhui, on Saturday night and again on Monday.

"Tiffindell Ski Resort which is situated at 2721m in the Eastern Cape is experiencing freezing temperatures and a lovely blanket of snow. When the month of May has a snowfall, we predict a winter skiing season of June, July and August with regular snowfalls throughout," she said.

Tiffindell Ski and Alpine resort in the Southern Drakensberg, Eastern Cape, got to enjoy some cooler weather and snowfall on Monday. Video: Supplied

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a weather warning for this week.

According to SAWS, there is an expectation of cooler weather, with accompanying showers and thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of North West, northern and eastern Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga from Monday.

There is also an expected cut-off low, which will result in widespread thundershowers over the north-eastern provinces which will persist into Tuesday as the low pressure system is expected to move only slightly eastwards.

According to SAWS, the risk for heavy rain remains on Tuesday for Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. By Wednesday the weather system will be over Mpumalanga, resulting in partial clearance in the west, however, the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal can still expect some showers as the airflow will still be favourable for the area. The KwaZulu-Natal north coast and adjacent areas will still be at risk of further heavy rains on this day, into Thursday morning. Conditions all round are set to improve from Thursday afternoon onwards, with a gradual recovery in daytime temperatures.

There is potential for some areas to receive significant amounts of rainfall from this weather system, and this may result in localised flooding in places.

Due to the expected extent of cloudiness, temperatures are also expected to drop significantly from the current mild conditions being experienced over much of the country. It will be cold from late Monday over most of the eastern interior of the country until Thursday. Snowfall is also possible over Lesotho Mountains during this period.

