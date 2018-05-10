To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - A brazen attack at a mosque in Ottawa, north of Durban, has left the community outraged. On Thursday afternoon, three men are believed to have walked into the mosque, pulled out knives and stabbed three people. They then allegedly set fire to the building before fleeing.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video by IPSS





Read: Throats slit during mosque attack in Verulam

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the men were in a critical state.

The scene outside a mosque in Ottawa where three men were attacked. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue





"When we arrived at the scene, we found that two victims had their throats slit. They were bleeding profusely. Paramedics were called to the scene to attend to the men. Our officers noticed smoke emanating from the building and attempted to put out the fire. A third person was found inside the building. He, too, was bleeding from the throat. A knife was found lying next to him," Balram said.

The scene outside a mosque in Ottawa where three men were attacked. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue





He said witnesses claimed that three men entered the building and attacked those inside. Balram said the attackers were wearing balaclavas.

"The suspects who were wearing half balaclavas fled in a white Hyundai light motor vehicle with no registration plates," he said.

A knife found at the scene Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue





IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the patients were rushed to hospital. One of the men had to be stabilised by Netcare 911's Advanced Life Support team.

He said witnesses at the scene claimed that the attackers ran into the mosque screaming and attacked people. They then threw a petrol bomb into the building.

Police are investigating further.

The Mercury