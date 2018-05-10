Durban - A brazen attack at a mosque in Ottawa, north of Durban, has left the community outraged. On Thursday afternoon, three men are believed to have walked into the mosque, pulled out knives and stabbed three people. They then allegedly set fire to the building before fleeing.
Reaction Unit SA spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the men were in a critical state.
"When we arrived at the scene, we found that two victims had their throats slit. They were bleeding profusely. Paramedics were called to the scene to attend to the men. Our officers noticed smoke emanating from the building and attempted to put out the fire. A third person was found inside the building. He, too, was bleeding from the throat. A knife was found lying next to him," Balram said.
He said witnesses claimed that three men entered the building and attacked those inside. Balram said the attackers were wearing balaclavas.
"The suspects who were wearing half balaclavas fled in a white Hyundai light motor vehicle with no registration plates," he said.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the patients were rushed to hospital. One of the men had to be stabilised by Netcare 911's Advanced Life Support team.
He said witnesses at the scene claimed that the attackers ran into the mosque screaming and attacked people. They then threw a petrol bomb into the building.
Police are investigating further.
The Mercury