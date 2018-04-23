



Crisis Medical spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said protesters burnt portable toilets and tyres on the road. The roadway, travelling into Durban was closed off to traffic in order for authorities to gain control of the area.

"Metro Police and Public Order Police were in attendance. Rubber bullets and teargas were used to disperse the crowd. A man, in his 30s, sustained multiple injuries from the rubber bullets. He was shot during the protest. He has been rushed to hospital by Crisis Medical," he said.





Motorists were used to find an alternate travel route as the roadway needed to be cleared for traffic.













